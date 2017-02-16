$16.7m to fight Aids
CABINET has approved a total of $16.7 million to fight and manage HIV/AIDS, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday in addressing reports that five primary school pupils have tested positive for the illness. Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago is committed to the UNAIDS' "90-90-90" goal, which sets targets in terms of treatment and prevention for 2020 and 2030.
