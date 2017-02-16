$16.7m to fight Aids

$16.7m to fight Aids

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CABINET has approved a total of $16.7 million to fight and manage HIV/AIDS, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday in addressing reports that five primary school pupils have tested positive for the illness. Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago is committed to the UNAIDS' "90-90-90" goal, which sets targets in terms of treatment and prevention for 2020 and 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 2 hr Mary 73
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 5 hr Whiteboy 2,255
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 16 hr Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) 20 hr Mary 129
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Thu cpeter1313 13
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Thu johnnykalu 9
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Wed Imprtnrd 11
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC