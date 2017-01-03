WND Returns to Smearing Obama Over U.S. Aid to Kenya

We've documented how WorldNetDaily freelancer Steve Peacock spent years writing about how President Obama supposedly personally steered millions of dollars in federal funding to Kenya -- until he admitted that federal aid to Kenya under Obama was well below fiscal year 2009, the last budget approved by his predecessor, George W. Bush. Peacock actually disappeared from WNBD for several months after we documented that; we'd like to think it was from shame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.