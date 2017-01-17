Why HIV treatment may boost syphilis ...

Why HIV treatment may boost syphilis risk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: DNA India

Men taking antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV infection may be at an increased risk for syphilis, a new study has warned. The availability of highly active antiretroviral therapy for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection has meant that the infection is no longer the automatic death sentence that it once was, researchers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 3 hr Lovekellboo 2,218
dr.sakura cured my HIV. and I am now negative (Jan '14) 9 hr Albee 6
HIV Ag Ab 4th gen test after 10 weeks 17 hr nick2303 1
where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15) 20 hr whetilady 23
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 21 hr RNG 156
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Sun joypinto 60
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Sat Memory 186
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC