Watch U2 Offer Private Concert, Make Song Puns in Charity Promo Video

Two fans will win tickets to band rehearsal by donating to AIDS-fighting organization 's second-annual campaign U2 are offering two fans the chance to watch a private band rehearsal by donating to Omaze and 's second-annual . U2 are offering two fans front-row seats at a private band rehearsal by donating to Omaze and 's second-annual campaign , which fights HIV/AIDS through contributions across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.