Walgreens releases moving ad campaign featuring real life gay men with HIV
In print magazines for gay and HIV-positive readers, ads feature seven varied HIV-positive, real Walgreens customers like Gregg with the headline, "Three decades positive, one positive outlook." Gregg, 58, is one of seven real customer stories, and he represents those in the lengthy fight against HIV/AIDS, says Karyn Lee, senior marketing manager, virology, for Walgreens: "Gregg is our sage leader, 30-plus years in SF in the Castro, and he does a lot of work with survivors.
