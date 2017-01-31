Walgreens releases moving ad campaign...

Walgreens releases moving ad campaign featuring real life gay men with HIV

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Queerty

In print magazines for gay and HIV-positive readers, ads feature seven varied HIV-positive, real Walgreens customers like Gregg with the headline, "Three decades positive, one positive outlook." Gregg, 58, is one of seven real customer stories, and he represents those in the lengthy fight against HIV/AIDS, says Karyn Lee, senior marketing manager, virology, for Walgreens: "Gregg is our sage leader, 30-plus years in SF in the Castro, and he does a lot of work with survivors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 19 hr Positive tessym 2,230
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 20 hr Maref 163
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Taste8282 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Jan 28 johan 190
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Jan 28 Lolo 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Jan 28 Lolo 62
love and friends hiv girls and boys Jan 27 abigel 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC