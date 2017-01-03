Waitress gets $139,000 for disability complaint

A Houston nightclub and party venue was recently ordered by a federal judge to pay $139,000 in back pay and other damages to a waitress it fired after she did not prove she was not HIV-positive, federal authorities said Monday. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Diallo's of Houston in September, alleging that the business violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when the owner/manager of the club demanded that the waitress provide medical documentation to prove she was not carrying the virus that can eventually lead to AIDS.

