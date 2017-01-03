Waitress gets $139,000 for disability...

Waitress gets $139,000 for disability complaint

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A Houston nightclub and party venue was recently ordered by a federal judge to pay $139,000 in back pay and other damages to a waitress it fired after she did not prove she was not HIV-positive, federal authorities said Monday. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Diallo's of Houston in September, alleging that the business violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when the owner/manager of the club demanded that the waitress provide medical documentation to prove she was not carrying the virus that can eventually lead to AIDS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 3 hr Cops are degenerates 1,400
i want a love positive white girl 12 hr kane 3
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) Mon Whiteboy 33
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon whetilady 53
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jan 8 Fowzia 199
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jan 8 manthabeleng 2,199
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jan 8 manthabeleng 15
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC