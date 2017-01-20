Viruses like HIV have been attacking immune systems for almost 'half a BILLION years'
Retroviruses, the family of viruses that includes HIV , are almost half a billion years old, according to new research by British scientists. The new research suggests the viruses have ancient marine origins, and they stayed with their animal hosts through the evolutionary transition from sea to land.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i want a love positive white girl
|19 min
|kane
|3
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Whiteboy
|33
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Something went wrong
|1,397
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|whetilady
|53
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Fowzia
|199
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|2,199
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|15
