UT Southwestern Scientists Identify Protein Central to Immune Response Against Tuberculosis Bacteria
DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2017 - UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers have identified a protein that is central to the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy the bacterium responsible for the global tuberculosis epidemic. The new finding, reported recently in Cell Host & Microbe , could someday lead to the development of immunity-based therapies to treat tuberculosis - which typically takes months to eradicate and has become increasingly resistant to antibiotics - by strengthening this immune pathway, said Dr. Michael Shiloh , Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Microbiology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Peruviandude21
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|cmax27
|37
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Forty Seven
|1,412
|Looking 4 life partner
|19 hr
|Didi
|4
|Looking for partner
|Tue
|kane
|136
|i want a love positive white girl
|Tue
|kane
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Jan 9
|whetilady
|53
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC