UT Southwestern Scientists Identify Protein Central to Immune Response Against Tuberculosis Bacteria

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2017 - UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers have identified a protein that is central to the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy the bacterium responsible for the global tuberculosis epidemic. The new finding, reported recently in Cell Host & Microbe , could someday lead to the development of immunity-based therapies to treat tuberculosis - which typically takes months to eradicate and has become increasingly resistant to antibiotics - by strengthening this immune pathway, said Dr. Michael Shiloh , Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Microbiology.

