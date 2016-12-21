US Mission denies reports of drug sto...

US Mission denies reports of drug stock-outs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The US Mission has denied media reports of a pending stock-out of antiretroviral , anti-malarial, and Hepatitis B drugs. According to a press statement from the Mission, a National Medical Stores official reportedly claimed the Ministry of Health's introduction of the Test and Treat policy for HIV-positive patients has led to an increased demand for ARVs, which in turn has limited the availability of other drugs due to a lack of funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) 2 hr DCmuslinbro 191
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 5 hr thatdude 2,194
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 6 hr hotgal 171
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 12 hr babebae 45
Looking 4 life partner 14 hr Timamy 3
Looking for partner 18 hr Desirep 125
cure Sun stronglady 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,375 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC