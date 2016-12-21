US Mission denies reports of drug stock-outs

The US Mission has denied media reports of a pending stock-out of antiretroviral , anti-malarial, and Hepatitis B drugs. According to a press statement from the Mission, a National Medical Stores official reportedly claimed the Ministry of Health's introduction of the Test and Treat policy for HIV-positive patients has led to an increased demand for ARVs, which in turn has limited the availability of other drugs due to a lack of funds.

