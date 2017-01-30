URMC Drug Extends Effectiveness of HIV Therapy
A drug developed at the University of Rochester Medical Center extends the effectiveness of multiple HIV therapies by unleashing a cell's own protective machinery on the virus. The finding, published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation , is an important step toward the creation of long-acting HIV drugs that could be administered once or twice per year, in contrast to current HIV treatments that must be taken daily.
