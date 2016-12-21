Urban council leaders to increase funding for HIV
This was communicated during a national urban leaders' dialogue on HIV/Aids and sexual reproductive health , attended by mayors and town clerks of municipal councils, at Sunset Hotel in Jinja Town recently The meeting noted with concern the declining donor aid and called on government to review its funding towards HIV/Aids activities, so as to close the existing gaps. Dr Nsooba said women were more affected with a prevalence of 8.3% against 6.1% for the men while a total of 1,461,756 people in Uganda had AIDS, of which 622,180 were men and 839,596 were females.
