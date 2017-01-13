Unnamed village in Bristol Bay region sees HIV outbreak
Alaska health officials have reported a small outbreak of five new HIV cases in a Bristol Bay area village in 2016. The cluster began with one individual who tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS in February 2016, officials wrote in a state epidemiology bulletin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Timamy
|178
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Timamy
|146
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,454
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|luke
|141
|finding someone
|22 hr
|Ned
|6
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Cici
|54
|A young hiv+ muslim man looking for a muslimah
|Sat
|mumtaz
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC