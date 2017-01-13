Unnamed village in Bristol Bay region...

Unnamed village in Bristol Bay region sees HIV outbreak

Friday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska health officials have reported a small outbreak of five new HIV cases in a Bristol Bay area village in 2016. The cluster began with one individual who tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS in February 2016, officials wrote in a state epidemiology bulletin .

