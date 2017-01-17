UNAIDS boss, Ondoa call for more HIV ...

UNAIDS boss, Ondoa call for more HIV funding

Uganda AIDS Commission boss Dr. Christine Ondoa. Photo/File Arguing that the rate of HIV infection and prevalence is very worrying, the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS country director Sande Amakobe and the Uganda AIDS Commission boss Dr. Christine Ondoa have asked government and parliament to increase funding for HIV.

