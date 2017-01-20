UN re-enlists first lady in battle against AIDS
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan presents a medal for outstanding service to first lady Peng Liyuan as UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe looks on. [Photo/Xinhua] The World Health Organization renewed its appointment of first lady Peng Liyuan as goodwill ambassador for HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Whiteboy
|58
|Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests
|5 hr
|Daisysummer
|1
|HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Joe
|9
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Willy
|2,203
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|19 hr
|Habibty
|5
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|joypinto
|46
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|joypinto
|185
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC