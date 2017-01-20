UN re-enlists first lady in battle ag...

UN re-enlists first lady in battle against AIDS

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: China Daily

WHO Director-General Margaret Chan presents a medal for outstanding service to first lady Peng Liyuan as UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe looks on. [Photo/Xinhua] The World Health Organization renewed its appointment of first lady Peng Liyuan as goodwill ambassador for HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 1 hr Whiteboy 58
News Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests 5 hr Daisysummer 1
HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15) 13 hr Joe 9
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 19 hr Willy 2,203
Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14) 19 hr Habibty 5
why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15) Thu joypinto 46
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Wed joypinto 185
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,339 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC