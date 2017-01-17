UCF researcher combines new and old s...

UCF researcher combines new and old science to create method for speedy medical tests

Friday

A UCF researcher has combined cutting-edge nanoscience with a magnetic phenomenon discovered more than 170 years ago to create a method for speedy medical tests. The discovery, if commercialized, could lead to faster test results for HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other infectious conditions.

