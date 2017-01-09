U.S. Condom Market will reach USD 1,680.22 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Condom Market by Gender , Distribution Channel - U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" . According to the report, U.S. condom market was valued at USD 1,366.86 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,680.22 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2022.

