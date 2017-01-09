U.S. Condom Market will reach USD 1,680.22 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Condom Market by Gender , Distribution Channel - U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" . According to the report, U.S. condom market was valued at USD 1,366.86 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,680.22 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Something went wrong
|1,395
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Fowzia
|199
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|manthabeleng
|32
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|manthabeleng
|2,199
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|manthabeleng
|52
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|manthabeleng
|15
|Looking for partner
|Sat
|Davidfeels
|134
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC