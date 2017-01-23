Twitter's Role in the Fight Against HIV
Twitter isn't just a platform to read news, engage with like-minded individuals, launch insults or give praise. It's also a far-reaching and revealing digital "petri dish" to study human behavior that may help predict disease outbreaks, like HIV, and inform public health efforts, as several studies and social media experts have shown over the last few years.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Lovekellboo
|2,218
|dr.sakura cured my HIV. and I am now negative (Jan '14)
|18 hr
|Albee
|6
|HIV Ag Ab 4th gen test after 10 weeks
|Sun
|nick2303
|1
|where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15)
|Sun
|whetilady
|23
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Sun
|RNG
|156
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|joypinto
|60
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Jan 21
|Memory
|186
