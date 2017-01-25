Trump's Global Gag Rule May Have Terr...

Trump's Global Gag Rule May Have Terrible Impact On HIV/AIDS Patients

The rule bans U.S. funds from going toward international health organizations that provide or that even mention abortion as a family planning option, even though American money already wasn't paying for abortion-related services. Now, several organizations are pointing out that the gag rule can have a devastating impact on notes on its website that previous gag rules had a direct impact on HIV/AIDS prevention services around the world, and even shut down some clinics in Kenya and Ethiopia, which were often the only access some rural men and women had to expands this to include all health funding, Ronald Johnson, vice president of policy and advocacy at AIDS United, tells SELF.

