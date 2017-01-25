Trump's Global Gag Rule May Have Terrible Impact On HIV/AIDS Patients
The rule bans U.S. funds from going toward international health organizations that provide or that even mention abortion as a family planning option, even though American money already wasn't paying for abortion-related services. Now, several organizations are pointing out that the gag rule can have a devastating impact on notes on its website that previous gag rules had a direct impact on HIV/AIDS prevention services around the world, and even shut down some clinics in Kenya and Ethiopia, which were often the only access some rural men and women had to expands this to include all health funding, Ronald Johnson, vice president of policy and advocacy at AIDS United, tells SELF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|serah
|161
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Carl from Pittsfield
|1,443
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|roshan
|189
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|LDee
|61
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|irene anny12
|2,223
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|13 hr
|irene anny12
|1
|freaked out
|Tue
|superfreakedout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC