True or Not: Claims of HIV contamination in Thai canned foods baseless
KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rubbished claims that canned fruits from Thailand contain Human Immunodeficiency Virus . He said HIV lived in human body fluid and not in canned food which had undergone high temperature heat treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Ssg1234
|2,198
|Looking for partner
|21 hr
|Cici
|133
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|Jibril1973
|195
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Micheal
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|Fri
|Undisclosed female
|31
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Fri
|Wegmah
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|angelice
|173
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC