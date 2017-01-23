Top design stars open doors for Chica...

Top design stars open doors for Chicago House

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Another Door Opens, a design industry event benefiting Chicago House, was held Jan. 18 at Architectural Artifacts. This second annual fundraiser attracted over 800 guests who mingled with some of Chicago's top designers, architects and artists.

Chicago, IL

