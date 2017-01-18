These courageous HIV advocates will lead the way against Trump in 2017
Donald J. Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are a threat to everything HIV advocates have been fighting for during the last thirty years, and that includes access to healthcare, bans on insurance companies using HIV as reason to deny coverage, HIV prevention programs like PrEP, and the dignity with which we treat those who are most vulnerable to HIV infection. This new political reality is reflected in the 2017 list of HIV Advocates to Watch from Queerty health writer Mark King's blog My Fabulous Disease .
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Free Spirit
|2,200
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1,437
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|55
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Talisha
|183
|HIV black man open to Love
|Mon
|Talisha
|30
