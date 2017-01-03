The UK's largest sexual health clinic...

The UK's largest sexual health clinic saw a 40% drop in new HIV infections this year

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Aidsmap

Our award-winning series of booklets, with each title providing a comprehensive overview of one aspect of living with HIV. A range of interactive tools to support people living with HIV to get involved in decisions about their treatment and care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aidsmap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 2 hr hivguydbn 46
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) 14 hr DCmuslinbro 191
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 17 hr thatdude 2,194
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 18 hr hotgal 171
Looking 4 life partner Mon Timamy 3
Looking for partner Mon Desirep 125
cure Jan 1 stronglady 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC