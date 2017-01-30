The cuts could derail the "ambitious but achievable goal" of eliminating HIV transmission by 2020.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed cutting $4.8 million from the state's HIV/AIDS investments in prevention, education and outreach as part of the budget for fiscal year 2018, reports Mass Live. In total, the governor's proposal is for a $40.5 billion budget, an increase of $1.6 billion from the current fiscal year.
