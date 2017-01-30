The cuts could derail the "ambitious ...

The cuts could derail the "ambitious but achievable goal" of eliminating HIV transmission by 2020.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed cutting $4.8 million from the state's HIV/AIDS investments in prevention, education and outreach as part of the budget for fiscal year 2018, reports Mass Live. In total, the governor's proposal is for a $40.5 billion budget, an increase of $1.6 billion from the current fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 5 hr Positive tessym 2,230
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 6 hr Maref 163
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Taste8282 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Jan 28 johan 190
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Jan 28 Lolo 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Jan 28 Lolo 62
love and friends hiv girls and boys Jan 27 abigel 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC