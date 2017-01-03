The cohort study also found that older individuals on PrEP were at...

Among a large group of people accessing Truvada as pre-exposure prophylaxis from a Northern California health system, the quarterly rates of rectal gonorrhea and urethral chlamydia increased steadily and about doubled after one year. These rising rates may be a result of various factors, including differences in sexually transmitted infection testing rates and retention in the PrEP program between those at greater and lesser risk of STIs.

