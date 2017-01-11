Syphilis, gonorrhoea cases rise in Vic

Syphilis, gonorrhoea cases rise in Vic

A spike in syphilis and gonorrhoea infections - mainly among gay men - has prompted a warning to Victorian doctors so they can undertake more screening. Infectious syphilis notifications rose 18 per cent in the first half of 2016 compared with the same time in 2015, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

