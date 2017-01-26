Supporting HIV+ carriers
For young people who are Human Immunodeficiency Virus positive in Sydney's western suburbs, isolation and lack of access to services can make the disease hard to deal with. SUPPORT SYSTEM: "The Positive Action Community Grant will assist HIV+ youth reconnect with one another through various activities, such as camps, day trips and networking sessions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Sat
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Lolo
|62
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Fri
|abigel
|2,229
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|abigel
|162
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC