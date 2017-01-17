Study: HIV therapy could be contributing to syphilis outbreak
Drugs used to treat HIV could affect how the body responds to syphilis , inadvertently contributing to a current outbreak, a new study suggests. Syphilis cases in several countries have risen sharply in recent years, primarily affecting men who have sex with men.
