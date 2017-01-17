Study: HIV therapy could be contribut...

Study: HIV therapy could be contributing to syphilis outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Drugs used to treat HIV could affect how the body responds to syphilis , inadvertently contributing to a current outbreak, a new study suggests. Syphilis cases in several countries have risen sharply in recent years, primarily affecting men who have sex with men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 6 hr Cops are degenerates 1,437
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Tue Lifedeserver 55
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Tue Lifedeserver 155
finding someone Tue Lifedeserver 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Tue Talisha 183
HIV black man open to Love Mon Talisha 30
why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15) Mon Talisha 43
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC