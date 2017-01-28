Study finds CDC Truvada guidelines inadequate

A new study from the Los Angeles LGBT Center and UCLA concludes that government guidelines for determining who should take an HIV-prevention drug don't go far enough, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those at high risk take Truvada, a once-a-day pill that greatly reduces the risk of infection. The CDC's guidelines say those at higher risk include gay and bisexual men who are in a sexual relationship with an HIV-positive partner or who in the past six months have had unprotected sex or been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.

