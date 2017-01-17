Study explores how to tell children they have HIV
For the past two years, Rachel King, PhD, MPH, an academic coordinator at UCSF Global Health Sciences, has been helping Ugandan parents and caregivers find developmentally appropriate ways to tell their children that the child has HIV. There are an estimated 150,000 HIV-infected children in Uganda, and studies indicate less than a third of children under the age of 15 know they are infected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|joypinto
|2,206
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|ethio muslim
|6
|where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15)
|4 hr
|ethio muslim
|22
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Whiteboy
|58
|Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests
|19 hr
|Daisysummer
|1
|HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Joe
|9
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|joypinto
|46
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC