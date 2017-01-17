Study explores how to tell children t...

Study explores how to tell children they have HIV

3 hrs ago

For the past two years, Rachel King, PhD, MPH, an academic coordinator at UCSF Global Health Sciences, has been helping Ugandan parents and caregivers find developmentally appropriate ways to tell their children that the child has HIV. There are an estimated 150,000 HIV-infected children in Uganda, and studies indicate less than a third of children under the age of 15 know they are infected.

