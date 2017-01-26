Stopping HIV from reproducing is vita...

Stopping HIV from reproducing is vital to ending infection, and we've done just that

A team of scientists at University College London has developed a way to prevent HIV from disabling macrophages, important cells in the immune system that help to destroy infections.

