South Carolina: Awareness day, 'Exaugural Ball,' learning lunch

Published: January 13, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: January 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm ROCK HILL, S.C. - Affinity Health Center will take part in the annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day which occurs on Feb. 7, with this year's national theme being "It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS." The national event is an HIV testing and treatment community mobilization initiative designed to encourage Blacks across the U.S. to get educated, get tested, get involved and get treated around HIV/AIDS, as it continues to devastate Black communities.

