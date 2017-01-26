South Carolina: ASO grant, Prime Timers

South Carolina: ASO grant, Prime Timers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Lowcountry AIDS Services announced that it has received a $35,400 grant from the Roper Saint Francis Physicians Endowment and will use the funds to expand HIV testing and prevention efforts into rural areas of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, as well as into high-risk areas of Charleston. In a partnership between the Medical Society of South Carolina and Coastal Community Foundation, the endowment provides annual grants to non-profit organizations for the express purpose of improving health, wellness and access for tri-county area residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! 4 hr Taste8282 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 6 hr johan 190
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... 11 hr Lolo 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 11 hr Lolo 62
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 21 hr abigel 2,229
love and friends hiv girls and boys 21 hr abigel 2
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 21 hr abigel 162
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC