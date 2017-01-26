South Carolina: ASO grant, Prime Timers
Lowcountry AIDS Services announced that it has received a $35,400 grant from the Roper Saint Francis Physicians Endowment and will use the funds to expand HIV testing and prevention efforts into rural areas of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, as well as into high-risk areas of Charleston. In a partnership between the Medical Society of South Carolina and Coastal Community Foundation, the endowment provides annual grants to non-profit organizations for the express purpose of improving health, wellness and access for tri-county area residents.
