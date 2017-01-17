Sotto, DOH chief trade barbs over condoms in schools
MANILA Senator Vicente Sotto III and Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial on Tuesday traded barbs over the latter's push for the distribution of condoms in schools. An exasperated Ubial took to social media to complain about the persistent opposition of various groups to her department's plan to distribute condoms in schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|1,435
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Lifedeserver
|55
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|20 hr
|Lifedeserver
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Talisha
|183
|HIV black man open to Love
|Mon
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Talisha
|43
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC