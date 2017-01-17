Sotto, DOH chief trade barbs over con...

Sotto, DOH chief trade barbs over condoms in schools

11 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

MANILA Senator Vicente Sotto III and Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial on Tuesday traded barbs over the latter's push for the distribution of condoms in schools. An exasperated Ubial took to social media to complain about the persistent opposition of various groups to her department's plan to distribute condoms in schools.

