Seeking equal quality care in the aging LGBTQ community
As a group, the LGBTQ community has overcome a tumultuous history marked by stigma and discrimination. It's been a little over 40 years since the American Psychiatric Association took homosexuality off its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , and the social environment has changed dramatically since that decision.
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Lookingforawife
|193
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Tue
|hivguydbn
|46
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Tue
|thatdude
|2,194
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|hotgal
|171
|Looking 4 life partner
|Mon
|Timamy
|3
|Looking for partner
|Mon
|Desirep
|125
|cure
|Jan 1
|stronglady
|2
