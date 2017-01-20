School bias against HIV kids

Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Supreme Court today indicated it would balance the interests of HIV-affected children or children of such parents with those of healthy children before laying down any guidelines for educational institutions to ensure that no child is discriminated against. The court was dealing with a PIL filed in 2014 by an NGO, alleging that HIV-affected students or children born to such parents were not being admitted in regular schools by the managements, which amounted to discrimination and violation of the fundamental right to free and compulsory education for all children.

