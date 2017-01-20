San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy and California state Senator Scott Wiener
The mayor of San Francisco has named HIV advocate Jeff Sheehy to the board of supervisors, representing District 8, reports the San Francisco Chronicle . Sheehy will replace Scott Wiener, who was elected to the state Senate.
