Researchers develop new compound to f...

Researchers develop new compound to fight cytomegalovirus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

A Retro94-based compound may prevent a common and sometimes fatal virus-human cytomegalovirus -from reproducing and help to protect immunocompromised patients, such as those with HIV, on chemotherapy, with transplants, and infants from the effects of the disease, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. New therapies for CMV are needed, said Nicholas J. Buchkovich, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology and lead researcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 3 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,405
Looking 4 life partner 6 hr Didi 4
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) 13 hr Samken 34
Looking for partner 15 hr kane 136
i want a love positive white girl Tue kane 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon whetilady 53
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jan 8 Fowzia 199
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC