Researchers develop new compound to fight cytomegalovirus
A Retro94-based compound may prevent a common and sometimes fatal virus-human cytomegalovirus -from reproducing and help to protect immunocompromised patients, such as those with HIV, on chemotherapy, with transplants, and infants from the effects of the disease, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. New therapies for CMV are needed, said Nicholas J. Buchkovich, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology and lead researcher.
