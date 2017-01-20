Report: Trump closes down White House...

Report: Trump closes down White House Office of AIDS Policy

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Queerty

Websites are one thing , but if a source speaking to reporter Kenneth Walsh is to be believed, Donald Trump has already taken action to shutter the White House Office of National AIDS Policy . "a source in the HIV/AIDS research community tells me Trump has already closed the Office of National AIDS Policy, whose page has also been disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 2 hr Free Spirit 2,208
Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14) 9 hr ethio muslim 6
where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15) 10 hr ethio muslim 22
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 20 hr Whiteboy 58
News Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests Fri Daisysummer 1
HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15) Thu Joe 9
why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15) Thu joypinto 46
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,109,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC