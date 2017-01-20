Report: Trump closes down White House Office of AIDS Policy
Websites are one thing , but if a source speaking to reporter Kenneth Walsh is to be believed, Donald Trump has already taken action to shutter the White House Office of National AIDS Policy . "a source in the HIV/AIDS research community tells me Trump has already closed the Office of National AIDS Policy, whose page has also been disabled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.
