Randy a oefreedom claya Rogers, We Are All the Face of HIV/AIDS, 2012, Acrylic on canvas
The CDC identifies all major routes of HIV transmission - and rules out transmission by casual contact, food, water, air, or environmental surfaces. The PWA Housing Committee organizes a demonstration to make AIDS housing an issue in New York City Council elections.
