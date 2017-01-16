People Living with HIV-Aids rights still being trampled
According to the Zimbabwe National Network of People living with HIV, many of their members and PLHIV still face discrimination, stigma, Physical harassment and verbal insults. "There is need for a serious relook at issues affecting people living with HIV for the country to attain the United Nations sustainable goal for health for all," said ZNNP chairperson Sebastian Chinhaire.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|35 min
|kane
|152
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,431
|HIV black man open to Love
|16 hr
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Talisha
|43
|Older gentlemen in my 50s looking for companion...
|16 hr
|Talisha
|10
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Talisha
|39
|Ugandan HIV positive straight singles. (Jun '15)
|Sun
|reallove76
|45
