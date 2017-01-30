People infected with HIV may be more ...

People infected with HIV may be more susceptible to diabetes

People infected with HIV may be more susceptible to developing diabetes, suggests research published in the online journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care . The prevalence of the condition was nearly 4% higher in a nationally representative sample of people being treated for the virus than among the US general public, and often in the absence of a key risk factor-obesity-the findings show.

