Patients with severe mental illnesses slip between cracks in HIV testing

People with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression with psychosis may be up to 15 more likely than the general population to be HIV positive, but are only marginally more likely to be tested for the virus, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco. "People with severe mental illness have higher rates of unsafe behaviors that put them at risk for HIV infection," said first author Christina Mangurian, MD, MAS, of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry.

