One year 40% HIV infection dropoff in London attributed to...
Taking pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs like Truvada before having unprotected sex with HIV+ people can significantly reduce the risk of infection ; though this use is approved in England, the NHS does not yet cover Truveda prescriptions, so people who wish to take the drug are expected to pay 400/month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i want a love positive white girl
|6 hr
|kane
|3
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|Whiteboy
|33
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Something went wrong
|1,397
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|whetilady
|53
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Fowzia
|199
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|2,199
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|15
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC