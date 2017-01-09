One year 40% HIV infection dropoff in London attributed to...

One year 40% HIV infection dropoff in...

Taking pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs like Truvada before having unprotected sex with HIV+ people can significantly reduce the risk of infection ; though this use is approved in England, the NHS does not yet cover Truveda prescriptions, so people who wish to take the drug are expected to pay 400/month.

