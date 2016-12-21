NGO organises marriage consultation for HIV+ people
Surat , Jan.2 : A non-governmental organisation in Surat held a marriage consultation fair for HIV-positive people on Sunday. Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS , one of the few NGO's offering consultation services for HIV-positive brides and grooms, has been reportedly organising the fair for the past nine years in Surat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Desirep
|43
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Desirep
|2,187
|Looking for partner
|1 hr
|Desirep
|125
|Looking 4 life partner
|8 hr
|stronglady
|2
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|JOE
|169
|cure
|Sun
|stronglady
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Bracknell Forest
|Dec 30
|desey002
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC