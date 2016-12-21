NGO organises marriage consultation f...

NGO organises marriage consultation for HIV+ people

Surat , Jan.2 : A non-governmental organisation in Surat held a marriage consultation fair for HIV-positive people on Sunday. Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS , one of the few NGO's offering consultation services for HIV-positive brides and grooms, has been reportedly organising the fair for the past nine years in Surat.

