NGO in Gujarat organises marriage fair for people affected with HIV
An NGO in Surat, Gujarat recently held a marriage consultation fair for people affected with HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|DCmuslinbro
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|thatdude
|2,194
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|hotgal
|171
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|babebae
|45
|Looking 4 life partner
|14 hr
|Timamy
|3
|Looking for partner
|18 hr
|Desirep
|125
|cure
|Sun
|stronglady
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC