New HIV infections high among middle class - Survey

New infections of HIV and AIDS among the middle class and urban working population in Ghana are increasing at an alarming rate and can lead to a serious pandemic in the country, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS in Ghana has warned. According to the Country Director of UNAIDS, Mr Girmay Haile, data available indicate that the situation portends a possible HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country in the next few years if care is not taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.