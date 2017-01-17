New HIV infections high among middle ...

New HIV infections high among middle class - Survey

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

New infections of HIV and AIDS among the middle class and urban working population in Ghana are increasing at an alarming rate and can lead to a serious pandemic in the country, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS in Ghana has warned. According to the Country Director of UNAIDS, Mr Girmay Haile, data available indicate that the situation portends a possible HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country in the next few years if care is not taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 9 hr Free Spirit 2,200
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 16 hr Cops are degenerates 1,437
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Tue Lifedeserver 55
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Tue Lifedeserver 155
finding someone Tue Lifedeserver 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Tue Talisha 183
HIV black man open to Love Jan 16 Talisha 30
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC