New Campaign Aims to Eliminate New HIV Infections By 2025

The New Zealand AIDS Foundation has set an ambitious, but achievable goal to end all new HIV transmissions by 2025 and it is calling on Kiwis to get on board and support its efforts through the new campaign - Ending HIV. Since 2012 the number of new HIV infections in New Zealand has been on the rise.

