New broad-spectrum antiviral protein can inhibit HIV, other pathogens in some primates
University of Colorado Boulder researchers have discovered that a protein-coding gene called Schlafen11 may induce a broad-spectrum cellular response against infection by viruses including HIV-1. The new research, which was recently published in the journal PLOS Pathogens , found that SLFN11's antiviral potency is highest in non-human primate species such as chimpanzees and orangutans, but less effective in humans and gorillas, indicating that the gene's effects have become highly species-specific over time when it comes to fighting off HIV-1.
