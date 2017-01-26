Needle exchanges still spreading in Kentucky
A drug user exchanges syringes at Franklin County Health Department in Franklin County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|14 min
|Positive tessym
|2,230
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|33 min
|Maref
|163
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Sat
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Lolo
|62
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC