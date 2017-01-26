Needle exchanges spread in heroin-riddled Kentucky
In this Oct. 14, 2016 photo, Sally Brunner, RN, shows the different size syringes available to intravenous drug users in an RV in the parking lot at the Franklin County Health Department in Franklin County, Ky. Since state lawmakers decided in March 2015 to allow needle exchanges in Kentucky, 21 have been established.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|11 hr
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|18 hr
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Lolo
|62
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Fri
|abigel
|2,229
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Fri
|abigel
|2
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Fri
|abigel
|162
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC