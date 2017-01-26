Needle exchanges spread in heroin-rid...

Needle exchanges spread in heroin-riddled Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 14, 2016 photo, Sally Brunner, RN, shows the different size syringes available to intravenous drug users in an RV in the parking lot at the Franklin County Health Department in Franklin County, Ky. Since state lawmakers decided in March 2015 to allow needle exchanges in Kentucky, 21 have been established.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! 11 hr Taste8282 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 14 hr johan 190
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... 18 hr Lolo 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 19 hr Lolo 62
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Fri abigel 2,229
love and friends hiv girls and boys Fri abigel 2
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Fri abigel 162
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC